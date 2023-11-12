Yohance Buie pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang batang aktor/singer na si Yohance Levi Buie, na unang nakilala sa ‘The Voice Kids’ ng ABS-CBN.

Matatandaang Team Sharon Cuneta nga siya.

Nakilala ko rin ng personal si Yohance dahil isa siya sa mga unang nag-guest sa ‘Abantelliling’ show namin ni Rey Pumaloy sa Abante News Online noong July 2019.

Masarap kausap ang bagets, na mahusay ngang kumanta, at nangarap na makasama ang kanyang ama, na sa Amerika nga nakabase.

Anyway, heto ang official statement ng Virtual Playground Global, ang talent management ni Yohance.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Yohance Levi A. Buie. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Yohance Buie was a remarkable talent who shone in the entertainment world. His journey began on ABS-CBN’s ‘The Voice Kids’, where his powerful voice and stage presence captivated audiences and judges alike.

“He continued to showcase his versatility as an actor in Reality MM Studios’ “Day Zero” on Amazon Prime, leaving a lasting impression with his exceptional performance.

“Yohance’s talents extended to the digital realm, where he charmed viewers in the Regal’s YouTube series “The Day I Loved You”.

“His passion and dedication to his craft were evident in every role he took on, and he will be remembered for the indelible mark he left on the world of entertainment.

“Yohance Buie’s remains will be available for viewing at St. Peter’s Antipolo. We welcome friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and honor his memory during this time of mourning.”

Walang binigay na detalye ang Virtual Playground sa pagkamatay ni Yohance.

Nakikiramay ang Abante sa pamilya ni Yohance.

(Dondon Sermino)