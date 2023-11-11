Buo ang suporta ng Kamara sa polisiya ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. para idepensa at protektahan ang West Philippine Sea sa gitna ng patuloy na pangha-harass ng Chinese ships sa mga marinerong Pilipino.

Tiniyak ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez noong Biyernes ng gabi ang malinaw na commitment ng Kongreso sa foreign policy ni Presidente Marcos sa “The Defense Forum” na inorganisa ng National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Association sa Camp Aguinaldo sa Quezon City.

Ginawa ni Romualdez ang pahayag kasunod ng mga report na binomba ng water cannons ng China Coast Guard ships ang Filipino resupply boats sa Ayungin Shoal.

Hindi lamang kinondena ng House Speaker ang panghihimasok ng China sa Philippine waters, kundi pinagtibay rin ang suporta ng Kongreso para dagdagan ang budget allocation sa defense sector sa ilalim

ng 2024 national budget.

“Make no mistake about it. The House of Representatives fully supports the position of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that we should continue to assert our sovereignty in the West Philippine Seas and that we should defend every inch of our territory,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“We have embarked on a strategic journey, not only to modernize our military assets but also to ensure that our personnel are equipped with the fortitude of skill and the assurance of a nation’s unwavering support,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinuri ni Romualdez ang “brave men and women in uniform” na itinuturing niyang “sentinels of sovereignty, safeguarding our nation’s territory against the ceaseless tides of adversity.”

“Under the proposed 2024 budget, the allocation

for the defense sector is P282.7 billion or 21.6

percent more compared to the PHP203.4 billion

allocation under the 2023 budget. This fund will

support the ‘Land, Air, and Naval Forces Defense

Programs’ totaling PHP188.5 billion, as well as

the UN Peacekeeping Mission, among others, to

ensure domestic security,” ani Romualdez.

“This amount does not include P1.23 billion worth

of confidential and intelligence funds, which the

House of Representatives realigned to the

front-line agencies in charge of ensuring national

security and protecting the country’s territorial

rights in the West Philippine Sea,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang strategic reallocation na ito ay kinabibilangan ng P300 million sa National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, P100 million sa National Security Council (NSC), P200 million sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) para sa intelligence activities and ammunition, at P381.3 million sa the Department of Transportation (DOTr) para sa development o expansion ng Pag-Asa Island Airport.