‘Ayoko na ng kaaway’: Heart nagsalita na, emotional sa pagbabati kay Marian

Ang daming naiyak sa interview ni Aubrey Carampel kay Heart Evangelista, na tungkol nga sa pagpa-follow nila ni Marian Rivera sa Instagram ang isyu.

Ang tagal-tagal na ngang inaabangan ng mga fan ang eksenang `yon, at nitong Oktubre nga lang nangyari, ha!

Kuwento ni Heart, magkakilala si Marian at isa sa mga sister niya, na magkasama nga sa isang community sa school.

“Well my sister, magkasama sila sa community sa school. Matagal na silang nag-uusap.

“And we (Marian) have a lot of common friends. Hindi lang kami, ako, hindi lang ako nagpapa-interview, because I don’t want it to be, anything that’s for publicity, because something like that should be from your heart.

“Marian and I, we’ve always liked each other, and it’s a true testament that you know, queens should always support each other. Because real queens support each other.

“It’s the testament that, really the people around us that make things bad. We’ve always been okay.

“Mahal mo siya, mahal mo ako, ibig sabihin, okay kaming dalawa as individuals.

“And honestly, I really appreciate her for…she has a very strong character, I really appreciate her kindness and her heart,” sabi pa ni Heart.

“Ayoko na ng kaaway. I guess that’s something to remind us. Away natin sa mga ibang taong nakakasalamuha natin sa buhay natin. Sometimes that person is not our real enemy, it’s the people around us that makes it worse. So, I’m happy,” dugtong na chika pa ni Heart.

So, may chance na ba sina Heart at Marian na magkasama sa trabaho?

“Well, I don’t know? Siya kasi, busy rin siya. But I think, for me, what’s important is, in the real world, we’re okay,” sabi na lang ni Heart.

Oh, bongga na `yan, ha! Huwag nang pagsabungin sina Marian at Heart. (Dondon Sermino)