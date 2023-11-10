Faida Bakante, FEU Lady Tams kinalos Adamson Lady Falcons

Mga laro ngayon

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

2pm – ADU vs FEU (Bronze, Game 2)

5pm – NU vs UST (Gold. Game 2)

Nanalasa si Faida Bakanke ng 18 points sa likod ng 17 attacks at 1 block upang pabagsakin ang Adamson University, 20-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-14 at 15-12 sa 2023 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Preseason Championship Season 2 best-of-3 battle-for bronze Game 1 sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum sa Malate, Manila Biyernes ng gabi.

“We really wanted to win the bronze medal. We work hard for this game because we want to get that medal,” bulalas ni Bakanke.

Pinamunuan ni Gayle Pascual sa 19 points ang College of Saint Benilde upang mapasabog ang University of the East, 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-4, at kopoin ang panglimang puwesto sa paliga ng Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc., na inoorganisa ng Athletic Events and Sports Management Group Inc. sa pakikipagtulungan ng Commission on Higher Education at Philippine Sports Commission.

Binitbit naman ng 22 markets ni Lyann De Guzman ang Ateneo De Manila sa pangpitong puwesto sa pagkalos sa Arellano University, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, at 15-11, sa torneong mga hatid ng Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Summit Bottled Tubig, Genius Sports, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar at ng R&B Tea.

(Lito Oredo)