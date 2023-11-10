Code of Ethics ng mga ring official inaprubahan ng GAB

BILANG pagtugon pa rin sa 3xPRO advocacy na i-promote, i-professionalize at protektahan ang Philippine sports, inanunisyo ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) na inaprubahan na nito kamakailan ang Code of Ethics para sa mga GAB-Licensed Professional Ring Officials.

“The Code of Ethics a testament to our dedication to transparency, fairness, and professionalism in boxing. It will foster public trust and confidence in the regulation and supervision of professional boxing events and establish a clear framework for addressing potential conflicts of interest, ensuring that the actions and decisions of GAB-licensed professional ring officials are aligned with the best interests of the public and the GAB, ” ayon kay GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin.

“Let’s raise the bar together, upholding the highest standards of professionalism and demonstrating integrity and accountability in the boxing ring.”

“Get ready for an exciting moment in Philippine professional boxing, and let us uphold the highest standards of excellence!” dagdag ng GAB chief.

(Abante Sports)