Matapos bawiin ng gobyerno ang loan application nito sa China, iminungkahi ni National Unity Party president at Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte ang pagpapatayo ng Japanese-style bullet train na mag-uugnay sa National Capital Region (NCR) at Bicol region.

Ito ay kung ang magpopondo sa South Long Haul Railway project ng Philippine National Railway (PNR) ay ang Japanese official development assistance (ODA), sabi ni Villafuerte.

“It would be ideal for Tokyo to build a bullet train in lieu of a regular railway system,” saad ni Villafuerte.

“Alongside its expertise in buildin­g superfast trains, Tokyo would be the ideal funding source for the South Long Haul Railway project, given its sterling record in financing the Philippines’ flagship projects, particularly in the transportation sector, and the well-established commitment and support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for our country’s transport modernization program,” paliwanag nito. (Billy Be-gas)