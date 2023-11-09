‘Di na binabakbakan: Alex suportado ng mga kapwa artista sa pinagdaraanan

Nakatanggap ng maraming message of support si Alex Gonzaga matapos niyang ibahagi ang kanyang second miscarriage sa ‘ToniTalks’ ni Toni Gonzaga.

Sa kanyang social media ay nagpasalamat siya sa mga sumuporta sa kanya sa kanyang bagong pagsubok na pinagdaanan.

“Sharing one’s motherhood journey is never easy because it brings back all the pain and feeling of loss. But I have received so many messages from aspiring mothers who know exactly how I feel and whose longing I share. Maraming salamat sa inyo. Thank you for making me feel that I am never alone, that beyond the love and support of my family, I have your kind words to give me comfort and strength.”

Naniniwala rin si Alex na darating ang araw na magkakaroon din sila ng baby.

“I may not know you personally, but please know that in spirit and more so in prayer, I am with you. One day, and by God’s grace and infinite goodness, we will have our rainbow baby.

“Keep the faith, and together, let us look forward to the next chapter of our journey. Trust me, there is nothing more beautiful than God’s gift of beginnings. (with praying hands emoji),” pagtatapos niya.

Hindi lang sa mga simpleng tao nakakuha ng suporta si Alex, pati na rin sa kanyang mga kapwa artista gaya nina Luis Manzano, Melai Cantiveros, Isabelle Daza, at Mariel Padilla (na nakaranas din ng miscarriage) ay thankful ang sister ni Toni dahil wala rin sawa ang suporta sa kanya.

We are praying for you, Alex! (Byx Almacen)