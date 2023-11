MARAMI ang humanga na sa edad na 70, parang dalaga pa rin ang katawan ng lola ni Coleen Garcia-Crawford.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, ipinagmalaki ni Coleen ang masayang pagwo-workout nila ng kanyang Lola Syra with matching uniform pa.

Nag-share pa ang misis ni Billy ng ilang photo nila sa gym.

Aniya, ang kanyang “Tata” ang kanyang fitness inspiration.

“She’s not just a grandma—she’s a GREAT grandma,” say ni Coleen.

“My Tata has always been a fitness inspiration and influence to me. Even when I was young, she would include me in her many different workouts, and I’m so thankful for that because it’s the reason why maintaining a healthy lifestyle has always been a top priority to me,” dagdag niya. (Issa Santiago)