Cariaso nakaisa sa Converge 

Walang grudge match kay coach Jeff Cariaso ang unang salang sa Blackwater laban sa Converge.

Nilampaso ng Bossing ang pinanggalingang team ni Cariaso na FiberXers, 103-84, noong Miyerkoles sa unang laro sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa PhilSports Arena.

“I think it’s one of those first games that we wanted to, you know, get under your belt,” anang 50-year-old former-player-turned coach. “Despite who the first game was, it was very important that we come out on a positive note.”

Mas binida ni Cariaso ang import niyang si Chris Ortiz. Tumabo ang Puerto Rican national player ng 21 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals at 2 blocks sa panalo na tumagpas sa nine-game losing streak ng Bossing mula pa noong Governors Cup.

“I’ve always imagined Chris Ortiz playing the way he did tonight and what I mean is him being versatile,” lahad ni coach Jeff. “I’ve never had an import that’s as versatile as he is where he can score from pretty much any place in the court.”

Nahawa ang locals tulad nina JVee Casio na may 15 points, Mike Ayonayon na kumamada ng 13 points at six rebounds, at Rey Suerte na pinuno ang stat sheet.

Susundan ng Bossing ang momentum ng dambuhalang panalo laban sa Meralco sa Sabado sa Ynares Center-Antipolo.

(Vladi Eduarte)