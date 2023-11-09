Hindi na hihingi si Vice President Sara Duterte ng P500 milyon na confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) para sa Office of the Vice President (OVP) at P150 milyon sa Department of Education (DepEd) na kanyang pinamumunuan.

Ito ang sinabi ni Vice President Duterte sa pamamagitan ni Senate Committee on Finance chairman Senador Sonny Angara matapos na tanungin tungkol dito ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sa deliberasyon ng kanilang panukalang pondo sa plenaryo ng Senado.

“We are in receipt of a statement from the vice president, we discussed earlier and according to her, the OVP can only propose a budget to support the safe implementation of its PAPs [projects, activities, programs] to alleviate poverty and promote the [general] welfare of each and every Filipino family,” sabi ni Angara na nagdepensa ng pondo ng OVP.

“Nonetheless, they will no longer pursue the CIF and the reason why is because it is seen to be divisive and as the Vice President, she swore an oath to keep the country peaceful and strong,” dagdag niya.

Pinuri naman ni Pimentel ang desisyon ng tanggapan ng bise presidente. “I commend her Mr. President for now categorically stating to this house that it’s not a deferral to our wisdom she does not want it anymore,” ani Pimentel.

Tumagal lamang ng isang oras ang deliberasyon bago inaprubahan sa plenaryo ang P1.874 bilyong pondo ng OVP sa susunod na taon.

Sa hiwalay na deliberasyon naman sa panukalang budget ng DepEd, sinabi ni Senador Pia Cayetano na inurong na rin ni VP Duterte ang paghingi ng P150 milyong CIF sa departamento.

“We are all parents who want to protect our children. Ang seguridad ng mga bata ay seguridad ng kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Nonetheless, DepEd will no longer pursue confidential funds,” sabi ni Ca­yetano, sa binasang statement ni Duterte.

“We humbly request that the funds be realigned to the National Learning Recovery Program because we do not expect good scores for the 2022 PISA results coming out this December,” dagdag niya. (Dindo Matining)

