Nalunok ang pito? Mga referee inireklamo ng Lakers dahil hindi tinatawagan mga ‘bugbog’ kay LeBron James

UMARAY na ang Lakers sa mga tampal na inaabot ng superstar nilang si LeBron James.

May mga illegal contacts daw kay LeBron na hindi tinatawagan ng referees.

Nagbigay na ng formal complaint sa NBA ang Lakers nitong Martes, isang araw pagkatapos ng 108-107 loss ng Los Angeles sa Miami Heat.

Ayon sa ulat ni Dave McMenamin ng ESPN, ipinunto ng team ang “numerous foul calls” na parang nalunok ng referees ang pito, hindi tumunog.

Ginawa nilang ebidensiya ang ilang video clips ng Heat game.

Tumapos si James ng 30 points, apat dito sa free throws. Naka-16 foul throws ang Miami, 14 sa Lakers.

“When I went for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed, like, arm straight across my face,” reklamo ni James.

“And I asked him for the explanation. Well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn’t see it.”

Sa video, nakataas nga ang braso ni Thomas pero winasiwas pababa at inabot sa mukha si James.

Nagreklamo din si coach Darvin Ham sa play, tinawagan siya ng technical.

(Vladi Eduarte)