Tiniyak ni dating Pangulo at incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo na suportado nito ang liderato ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez at hindi umano naging bahagi ng tangka na ito ay alisin.

Ayon kay Arroyo, kaya hindi ito nakapirma sa House Resolution 1414, na nagpapahayag ng suporta kay Romualdez ay dahil siya ay nasa ibang bansa.

“Some people told me that I was stripped of the ‘deputy speaker’ title because I did not sign House Resolution No. 1414 that expresses support for the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez,” sabi ni Arroyo.

“I was abroad when the resolution was signed, so I was unable to sign it. In any case, that resolution does not contain anything new for me, because I have always supported his leadership as Speaker,” paliwanag pa niya.

Aniya, mula nang malaman nito noong 2022 na ang nais ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na maging lider ng Kamara ay si Romualdez ay sinuportahan na niya ito.

“I had advised the President of this in writing,” sabi ng dating Pangulo.

Hindi rin umano sinuportahan ni Arroyo ang anumang hakbang upang palitan si Romualdez.

“In fact, I have publicly stated that I have given up any plans to aspire for the Speakership again, in this and any future Congress that I would have the honor to be a part of,” sabi pa nito.

“There is always intrigue in politics, often petty. If some intriguers were able to convince Speaker Romualdez of the falsehood that I do not support his leadership in the House, then there is nothing I can do,” dagdag pa ng dating Pangulo.

Si Arroyo ay inalis bilang Deputy Speaker noong Martes at pinalitan ni Isabela Rep. Tonypet Albano matapos na mabigong pumirma sa HR 1414.

Isa sa sinasabing dahilan ng pagtanggal kay Arroyo ay dahil sa pananahimik nito sa naging banat ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ang Kamara de Representantes umano ang pinakabulok na institusyon sa bansa. (Billy Begas)