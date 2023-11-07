Isang petisyon ang ini­hain sa Supreme Court upang utusan ang Office of the Vice President (OVP) na isoli sa kaban ng bayan ang P125 milyong confidential fund noong 2022.

Sa 49-pahinang petition for certiorari, hiniling ng mga petitioner sa High Court na ideklarang labag sa Konstitusyon ang paglilipat ng confidential fund sa OVP noong nakaraang taon.

“The request for OVP for confidential funds was a general one, and instead of funding the “Good Governance Program” and “Travelling Expenses,” which are existing items under the OVP for the 2022 GAA, the funds were transferred to a non-exis­tent Confidential Fund,” pali­wanag ng mga petitioner.

Kabilang sa mga nag­hain ng petisyon ay sina dating Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman at cons­titutionalist Christian Monsod, dating Comelec commissioner Augusto Lagman, dating Finance Undersecretary Maria Cielo Magno, Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) chairperson Imelda Nicolas, Atty. Ibarra Gutierrez III, Katrina Monsod, Ray Paolo Santiago, Honorio Poblador III, Vicente Romano III, Rex Drilon at Miguel Jugo.

Ang mga responden­t naman ay sina Vice Pre­sident Sara Duterte, E­xecutive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at Budget Secretary Amenah Pa­ngandaman.

Binigyang-diin ng mga petitioner na ang paglilipat ng pondo, mula sa Office of the President patungong confidential fund OVP ay upang mapaikutan ang pananagutan sa pagsyapol ng pondo.

“The utilization of a confidential fund under the guise of confidential expenses is to short­change accounta­bility when the very same expenses are already itemize­d in respondent OVP’s budget under the GAA (Gene­ral Appropriations Act) of 2022,” ayon sa mga petitioner.

Naunang isiniwalat ni ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro na ginastos ng OVP ang P125 mil­yong confidential fund sa loob lamang ng 19 araw noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon.