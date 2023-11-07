Dinakip ng mga operatiba ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) si Socorro Bayanihan Ser­vices Inc. (SBSI) president Jey Rence Quilario alyas Senyor Agila at 13 iba pa dahil sa kasong human trafficking.

Inaresto sila sa labas ng gusali ng Senado matapos ang huling pagdinig ng Committees on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs at ng Women, Children, Fami­ly Relations and Gender Equality.

Sa naturang pagdinig, inihayag ni Senador Ronald “Bato’ dela Rosa na nailabas na ang warrant of arrest laban kay Quilario at iba pa.

“I would like to advise the sergeant-at-arms to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation regarding their custody. You turnover the custody of these persons to the authorities,” sabi ni Dela Rosa, chairman ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

Maliban kay Quilario, ang iba pang ina­resto ay sina Mamerto Digal Galanida, Karren Juanite Sanico, Janeth Tamayo Ajoc, Wenefredo Sarong Buntad, Giovanni Leogin Carduza Lasala, Ibrahim Laugo Adlao, Jovelito Libay Atchecoso, Sergio Angcog Cubillan, Daryl Ruaya Buntad, Jonry Caindoy Ilandag, Yure Gary Quiban Portillo at Florencio Cosmiano Quiban.

Walang inirekomendang piyansa para sa kanilang pansamantalang kalayaan.

Noong Lunes, iniha­yag ng Department of Justice na naghain na ang mga prosecutor ng kaso laban kay Quilario at 12 iba pa sa Surigao del Norte Regional Trial Court at nitong Martes naman inisyu ang warrant of arrest. (Dindo Matining/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)