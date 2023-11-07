Inamin ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte na may kinausap siyang mga retiradong hene­ral pero hindi para pagplanuhan ang kudeta o destabilisasyon sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ayon kay Duterte, kinausap niya ang mga retired general dahil talamak na umano ngayon ang korapsiyon sa gobyerno, hindi katulad sa panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan.

“I really don’t know how I was dragged into this. But you know, as a former employee of government, I remember talking to some of the retired generals. Ang sinabi ko lang naman doon among others but the important point in my discussion was as long as there is no serious issue of corruption, sabi ko, ‘what would bring the government down the drain, is ‘pag malaman ng tao na ang pera nila ginagastos para sa sarili mo.’ That was about what I told the military,” paglalahad ng dating Pangulo sa kanyang programa sa SMNI.

“As a former president ng mga retired general, maybe they have quoted me nang ganoon. Pero sabi ko nga eh, bring it out to the open. When we talk about kudeta or changing government by force, you talk about it openly para walang duda,” dugtong pa ni Duterte.

Nilinaw naman ni Duterte na hindi niya sinasabing kurakot si Pangulong Marcos kundi ang iba pang mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

“Marcos wala akong masasabi, I would not say he is corrupt pero siya lang, I could not make any categorical statement for the others,” diin pa niya.

Aniya, dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ni Pangulong Marcos ang paglaban sa korapsyon lalo pa’t hawak naman nito ang mga intelligence report kung sino-sino ang gumagawa nito at kung sino ang banta sa demokras­ya ng Pilipinas.

“The president should know because he has as his disposal every information that he can used to counter the threats of democracy. Walang problema iyan. Marcos should know kung saan yung mga weak points especially corruption, doon siya magko-concentrate,” saad ni Duterte.

Noong nakaraang Biyernes ay isiniwalat ni Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner ang bantang destabilisasyon sa administras­yong Marcos.