Wala pa ring linaw! Suspensiyon ni Justin Brownlee dehins pa dinedesisyunan ng FIBA

NAKABITIN pa ang desisyon ng FIBA sa pagpositibo ni Justin Brownlee sa banned substance.

Nabalitang noong isang linggo pa sana ilalabas ng world governing body ng basketball ang desisyon kung sususpendihin – at kung gaano kahaba – ang naturalized player ng Gilas Pilipinas pero hanggang kahapon ay wala pa.

“That’s one information I don’t have anything on,” bunyag ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone nang matanong sa estado ni Brownlee sa opening day ng PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup sa Smart Araneta Coliseum nitong Linggo.

Hindi pa raw nakakausap ni Cone ang kanyang resident import.

“We were hoping he’s gonna come in a couple of days ago or yesterday, but something happened with his flight, for him personally,” dagdag ni Cone. “Not sure what it was but he didn’t make the flight. But we’re still waiting to hear.”

Tulad ng lahat, naghihintay din si Cone sa desisyon.

“I’m not involved in the process of talking to the SBP or talking obviously to FIBA or WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) or whoever we have to talk to. That’s not part of my role,” aniya.

“So I really don’t know what’s going on. I was informed that we were gonna get some kind of ruling this last week and nothing came down so I’m not sure where it’s gonna go.”

Habang unavailable si Brownlee, si Tony Bishop muna ang hinugot ng Ginebra sa title defense sa Commissioner’s Cup.

(Vladi Eduarte)