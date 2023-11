Ikinalungkot ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang pagpatay sa radio host na si Juan Jumalon at iginiit ang kahalagahan na mapanagot ang nasa likod ng krimen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with DJ Johnny Walker’s family, friends, and colleagues du­ring this challenging time,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Si Jumalon, kilala bilang si DJ Johnny Walke­r ng 94.7 Calamba Gold FM ay pinagbabaril habang naka-live broadcast sa kanyang home studio.

Iginiit ni Romualdez na ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag ay mahalagang pundasyon ng demokrasya.

“Every journalist deserves the right to exercise their profession without fearing for their safety or their lives. Any attack or violence against members of the media is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” aniya.

“To Filipino journalists: Your voices matter. Your stories matter. We stand with you and will continue to advocate for your safety and the right to perform your duties without intimidation or harm. Together, we will strive to put an end to these senseless acts of violence and uphold the sanctity of free expression in the Philippines,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)