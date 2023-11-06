Oras na para tumuklas ng bagong bayani! Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo abot-kamay na ang pangarap na weightlifting academy

PANGARAP ng mag-asawang 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo at coach Julius Naranjo na makatuklas ng mga bagong sibol na alteta sa weightlifting.

Kasama sina Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann at Samahang Weightlifing ng Pilipinas (WSP) President Monico Puentevella ay pinasinayaan ng mag-asawang Naranjo ang lupain na pagtatayuan ng weightlifting academy sa bansa.

“This is it, the official groundbreaking of the HD Weightlifting Academy at Jala-Jala, Rizal,” post ni Diaz-Naranjo.

“This is just so important to me, as I prepare for the Paris 2024, I have a place to train together with the kids who dream to be in the national team, be a world champion and Olympic medalist.”

“I want to thank who visited and helped us, our partners and our future partners. Thank you for making this possible and with the help of my husband/coach Julius Irvin Hikaru T. Naranjo, to our architects Jocelyn Francisco, UAP Architect Jose Miranda and UAP Frank Urcia,” ayon pa sa dating world champion.

“We can’t wait to see, hopefully, after four months, from the temporary gym to our soon-to-be training camp preparing for Paris Olympics, and joining us the soon to be weightlifting champions! #ParasaBayan.”

(Lito Oredo)