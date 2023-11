Malapit nang matapos ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act, ayon kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Upon our approval, we’ll swiftly establish the corporate structure, getting the MIF up and running,” saad ni Marcos sa kanyang pinost sa Facebook.

Noong nakaraang buwan, sinuspinde ng pangulo ang implementasyon ng IRR upang lubusan itong mabusisi.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued a suspension because he wanted to study carefully the IRR to ensure that the purpose of the fund will be realized for the country’s development with safeguards in place for transparency and accountability,” paliwanag ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. (Prince Golez)