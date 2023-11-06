‘Deleter’ ni Nadine panalo sa UK filmfest

WAGI ang pelikulang “Deleter” ni Nadine Lustre sa 15th Grimmfest sa Manchester, United Kingdom.

Pinarangalan ang naturang movie ni Nadine bilang “Best Scare Award.”

Ang direktor ng Deleter na si Mikhail Red ang nagbalita ng nakuhang award ng kanilang pelikula.

“DELETER wins the BEST SCARE award at Grimmfest 2023!” ayon sa naging post ni Red sa kanyang Facebook account.

Sa social media page ng Grimmfest, ipinaliwanag nito kung bakit kinilalang ‘Best Scare’ ang Deleter.

“Always a hotly contested category as jurors debate what precisely constitutes a “scare” and whether to select a traditional “jump scare” or something more… intangible. In the case of DELETER, what impressed and stayed with the jury, rather than any one moment, was the eerie, unsettling mood and atmosphere of the film as a whole,” ayon pa dito.

Itinanghal na Best Picture ang Deleter sa Metro Manila Film Festival noong nakaraang taon

“I didn’t want to have any expectations, although others were constantly telling me, ‘Number one ‘yan.’ Mananalo ‘yan ng mga awards. Mananalo ka ng best actress. Mas na-pressure ako that people were really expecting me to win. Sobrang unassuming ako. That’s maybe kind of hard to believe that I never really expected,” sabi naman ni Nadine.(Issa Santiago)