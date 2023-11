NAG-ALOK ang India ng pitong helicopter upang magamit sa rescue and humanitarian effort ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ayon kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. malaking tulong ang offer ng India para sa effort ng pamahalaan na ma-improve ang kapabilidad nito sa mga disaster at emergency.

“We’re trying to build up our capacity – our capabilities in terms of our coast guard, in terms of our – of course, the search and rescue is always the primary consideration,” ani ng Pangulo.

“As you heard the news, there is a continuing problem really that we have to deal with and we have to increase our capabilities,” dagdag pa niya.

Sabi naman ni Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran, nag-uusap na ang Indian government, PCG at Department of Transportation para sa pagsu-supply ng pitong helicopter.

“The discussion is going on very well. The Coast Guard is very interested – they’ve flown the helicopter … I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive [program],” saad ng Indian envoy.