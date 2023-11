SUMAILALIM sa operasyon ang META CEO na si Mark Zuckerberg matapos mapunit ang kanyang anterior cruciate ligaments o ACL habang nasa training para sa kanyang martial arts fight.

Nag-post ng kanyang larawan habang nasa ospital ang tech billionaire.

Aniya, “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it.”

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”