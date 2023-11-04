Tiniyak ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na walang destabilization plot laban kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., isang araw matapos isiwalat ni AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner na ilang da­ting military official ang nagsabing gustong patalsikin ang commander­-in-chief.

“I think that has been settled, kumbaga sa kuwan, tapos na ‘yong kwento na ‘yon. Wala kaming nakikitang threat, so just to assure the public that we see no threat, security threat at this time or even in the near future,” wika ni AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar sa mga reporter nitong Sabado.

Ayon sa tagapagsalita ng AFP, misquoted lamang si Gen. Brawner sa kanyang speech sa change of command ceremony sa Zamboanga City noong Biyernes.

“In his message to the troops during the Change of Command Ceremony of the Wester­n Mindanao Command yesterday, November 3, 2023, he merely mentioned the reported efforts by certain individuals to upset the peace and stability that the country is enjoying right now under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” paliwanag ni Aguilar.

Sa naturang talum­pati, sinabi ni Brawner na personal niyang nakausap ang ilang retired AFP officer na umano’y nagbabalak patalsikin sa puwesto si Marcos. Binalaan pa niya ang mga ito na huwag mag-recruit ng mga aktibong sundalo para mapatalsik ang Pangulo.

“Marami po tayong naririnig ngayon na mga masasabi nating destabilization efforts. May mga nagsasabi na dapat palitan ang ating pa­ngulo, dahil sa mara­ming rason. May mga nasasabi, na dapat ay magkaron ulit ng coup d’etat. And sadly, some of them, were former officers of the Armed Force­s of the Philippines,” wika ng AFP chief.

Nagpaliwanag din si National Security Advi­ser Eduardo M. Año na walang coup plot laban kay Pangulong Marcos kundi “misquoted” lamang si Gen. Brawner. Aniya, natural lamang ang debate sa mga retirado at dating military officer dahil bahagi ito ng freedom of speech.

“But there is no destabilization plot/movement against the government. The AFP and the entire security sector are loyal to the commander in chief and will not be influenced to join any destabilization plot against the government. The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security,” diin ni Año.