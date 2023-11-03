Kinuyog ng mga netizen ang Rappler founder na si Maria Ressa at iginiit na bawiin ang iginawad na Nobel Peace Prize award sa kanya dahil sa masugid umanong pagtatanggol sa paglusob ng Israel sa Gaza.

Mula nang sumiklab ang gulo sa Gaza matapos ang pag-atake ng Palestinian group na Hamas sa Israel noong Oktubre 7, kinalampag na ng mga netizen si Ressa na magsalita tungkol sa naturang giyera.

Noong nakaraang buwan ay nag-viral ang isang video Ressa kung saan pinapurihan ni Ressa ang pagiging pro-Israel ni Hillary Clinton sa isang event na ginanap sa Estados Unidos. Dito umano lumabas kung ano ang posisyon ni Ressa sa isyu ng giyera sa pagitan ng Hamas at Israel.

Nitong Nobyembre 2 naman ay nag-post si Ressa sa X (dating Twitter), ng isang sipi ng opinion piece mula sa New York Times na sinulat ng isang Palestinian at Israeli na mga dekano ng public policy schools sa Princeton at Columbia Universities.

Nakasaad sa sipi ng artikulo na, “Chants like ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ are commonly perceived as calls for the annihilation of the state of Israel. What’s more, the position these chants represent completely ignores the fact that a majority of Palestinians have rejected this stance since the 1993 Oslo Accords and leaders of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank have consistently called for a two-state solution.”

Kinondena ng abogadong si Jesus Falcis ang posisyon ni Ressa at kay kasama pang hashtag na #BawiinAngNobelPeaceNiMariaRessa.

“Maria Ressa repeats Israeli propaganda that the rally chant ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” calls for the annihilation of Israel. It doesn’t. It calls for statehood or end of apartheid,” ayon sa X post ni Falcis.

Dito na rin naglabas ng kanilang saloobin ang ibang mga netizen laban kay Ressa dahil sa pagkampi umano nito sa Israel sa kabila ng bayolente rin nitong pag-atake sa Hamas.

“@mariaressa how the H do u justify this?? This death toll and a lot more injured Palestinians was only within 3 weeks. It really takes a sane mind to stand up for humanity and continue chanting ‘From the River to Sea, Palestine will be Free’ #BawiinAngNobelPeaceNiMariaRessa,” post ng isang X user.

“maria ressa a nobel peace prize winner yikessss the irony #DropTheLine,” komento ng isa pang netizen.

Iginawad kay Ressa ang Nobel Peace Price noong 2021 dahil sa umano’y ipinaglaban nito para sa freedom of expression sa Pilipinas.