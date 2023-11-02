Cagayan bumidang `Crab Capital of the North’

NASA 2,000 mga indibidwal ang nakipiyesta at kumain 1,000 kilo na `mud crab’ sa ginanap Buguey Crab Festival sa Cagayan noong Biyernes, October 27.

Ayon kay Buguey Mayor Licerio Antiporda III ang naturang `metric-ton’ na alimango ay pinamigay sa mga residente, panauhin at bisita at ang nasabing bayan (Buguey) ang tinaguriang “Crab Capital of the North” na kung saan nagmumula ang mga high-quality na alimango.

“This is a thanksgiving for crab farmers and others to promote our products,” ani Antiporda III. “The town has also earmarked funds for crab farmers through its crab industry development research regulatory extension and livelihood assistance to boost the industry.”

“We will be working to produce frozen crabs which are export-quality,” dagdag pa ng alkalde.

Sinabi ng mayor sa mga residente ng bayan na pangalagaan ang mga alimango para mas lalong ma-improve ang paglago ng mga ito.

“We have big crabs but we also have medium and small ones which should be protected. They lay their eggs along the sea and then come back to the rivers,” sambit ng alkalde.

Ipinakita din ng local government unit ng Buguey sa festival ang kompetisyon gaya ng crab dancing at street dancing, Mr. and Ms. Teen Crab Buguey at crab cooking contest.

(Allan Bergonia)