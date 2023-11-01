Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, TNT palaban kahit pilay

BABASAGIN ng Magnolia at ng TNT na pamumunuan ni balik-import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ang hostilidad ng 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup sa November 5.

Alas-7 ng gabi ang tipoff ng lone game sa opening night sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Undefeated sa 11 games ang Hotshots noong PBA On Tour, nangulelat ang Tropang Giga sa 1-10.

“11-0 sila sa Tour, kami 1-10,” lahad ni TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa. “They were out to win that Tour. Kami naman, you could see that our lineup was made of college players and some guys who really didn’t play much.”

Pero magkaiba raw ‘yung preseasn exhibition matches sa tunay na laro.

“We know that and they know that,” dagdag ni coach Jolas. “This is where the real tournament begins. Tour is just like a televised na larong labas. The real season starts November 5.”

Balik si Hollis-Jefferson sa Tropa pero wala sina RR Pogoy, Poy Erram at Mikey Williams..

Si Tyler Bey ang import ng Magnolia, makakalaro na rin si Ian Sangalang.

Leo Awards muna ng alas-4 ng hapon, susundan ng makulay na opening ceremonies ng 5pm. (Vladi Eduarte)