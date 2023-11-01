Obra ng mga Pinoy contemporary artist, bibida

Isang art exhibit ang bubuksan sa November 7, 2023 sa Bulwagang Roberto Chabet ng Cultural Center of the Philippines na pinamagatang “Braille for the Seeing.”

Matutunghayan ang iba’t ibang obra o feature works ng mga Filipino contemporary artist na sina Poklong Anading, Idan Cruz, Teo Esguerra, Angel Flores, Neo Maestro, Rhaz Oriente, Gary-Ross Pastrana, Angela Silva, Gerome Soriano, Jan Sunday, Stephanie Syjuco, Miguel Lorenzo Uy, at MM Yu.

Inorganisa ng CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division ang Braille for the Seeing kung saan ipapakita ang “diverse ensemble” ng mga Filipino contemporary artist gamit ang iba’t ibang medium at ekspresyon.

Highlight nito ang photography na nag-evolve sa iba’t ibang sculptural, physical, at material forms.

Makikita sa exhibit ang mga artwork “on a personal level,” dahil sa multi-sensory dimensions nito kung saan magbibigay ito ng mas malawak ng pag-unawa sa contemporary photography o contemporary art.

Ang Braille for the Seeing ay tila paglayo rin sa gadget screens.

Matutunghayan ito sa ikatlong palapag ng Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenex o CCP Blackbox Theater hanggang December 10, 2023. (Natalia Antonio)