Malaswang selebrasyon! Joel Embiid P1.9M multa dahil sa ‘pagtaga’ ng singit

PINAGMULTA ng $35,000 (P1.9 milyon) si Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid dahil sa mala-WWE na chop niya sa singit sa laro kontra Portland Trail Blazers.
Si NBA executive vice president at head for basketball operations Joe Dumars ang naghayag ng multa.
Bentang-benta sa crowd sa Wells Fargo Center ang crotch chop ni Embiid.
Sa dulo ng third quarter, sinambot ni Embiid ang court-to-court lob bago tinapos ng layup.
Nang mahulog ang bola sa net, tinaga ni Embiid ang kanyang magkabilang singit.
Walang pinagkaiba ‘yun sa gawi ng selebrasyon ng D-Generation X noon sa WWE.
Obscene daw ‘yun malaswa.
Tumapos si reigning MVP Embiid ng 35 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists at 6 blocked shots sa 126-98 win ng 76ers.
Naupo lang sa bench noon si James Harden.
