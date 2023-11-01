Tahasang sinabi ng isang senador na hindi siya umaasang maproprotektahan ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), pati ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang supply ng tubig, kuryente pati na ang operasyon ng mga bangko kapag umatake ang mga hacker.

“DICT, PNP, NBI they cannot do it. They cannot protect every single critical infrastructure in our country,” diin ni Senador Sherwin Gatchalian.

“When you say critical Infrastructure you’re talking about water distribution utilities, 121 of them, you have the transmission lines, you have the water distribution company, you have banks who are considered critical infrastructure, airports. So all of these critical infrastructures cannot be protected by the DICT or PNP alone,” paliwanag pa niya.

Sabi ng senador, kailangang tumulong ang pribadong sektor upang makabuo ng mga polisiya at standard para maprotektahan ang sarili nilang infrastructure.

Ikinalulungkot naman ni Gatchalian na parang hindi sineseryoso ng mga Pinoy ang banta ng cyberattack.

“They think cybersecurity is just on television or the movies, cybersecurity and cyberattacks they just think that it’s just happening in the movies, but it’s not, it’s happening now. It’s a real and present danger,” ayon sa senador.

“Maybe it’s not as bad as crippling our economy but we have to take that seriously and improve ourselves. And again, we need to enact laws that will involve the private sector, the government cannot do it alone. The DICT can’t do it alone, with the budget that they have, it’s impossible for them to protect everyone but the private sector can come up with policies and stan­dards to protect critical infrastructures,” dagdag pa niya.