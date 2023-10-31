Coat ni Chot Reyes dinisplay sa FIBA Museum

SUPER proud na ibinahagi ni dating Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes ang kanyang coat na kabilang sa naka-display sa FIBA Museum.

Ayon kay Reyes, dinonate niya ang kanyang coat na isinuot noong 2023 World Cup sa FIBA House of Basketball.

Kasamang naka-display ang isang jersey ng Gilas.

“Thank you @fiba Secretary General Andreas Zagklis for the warm welcome to the House of Basketball,” saad ni Reyes.

“Was asked by FIBA Foundation’s Head Curator Miguel Font to donate some personal items I’ve been wearing through the qualifying windows last year until the WC this year. What an honor to see my coat displayed at the FIBA Museum!” dagdag niya. (Issa Santiago)