Patuloy ang pagbabantay ng Department of Agriculture (DA) sa presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin upang agad na magawan ng aksiyon ang anumang pagbabago sa presyuhan at supply.

Base sa isinagawang monitoring ng Agribusiness at Marketing Assistance Service, lumitaw na stable ang presyo ng bawang at sibuyas sa Commonwealth, Guadalupe, Las Piñas, Marikina, Mega Q-mart, Muñoz, Pasay, Pasig, Quinta, San Andres, Muntinlupa at Pritil market.

“According to our records of the average prices in September and October this year 2023, the prices range from P140 to P142 for local red onion, P125 to P130 for local white onion, P120 to P125 for imported white onion, P125 to P140 P140 for imported garlic and P500 for local garlic, respectively,” saad ni Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa.

Gayunman, inamin ni De Mesa na malaki ang naging pagtaas sa presyo ng patatas at iba pang gulay dahil sa pagbisita ng bagyo noong Hulyo at Agosto.

“This may be attributed to the typhoons that hit the country durin­g the months of July and August,” paliwanag ng opisyal.

Umaasa naman ang DA na bababa rin ang presyo ng patatas sa darating na panahon ng anihan.

“The peak of harvest within the last quarter this year up to the first quarter of next year-2024 will make a positive impact on the supply and prices of potatoes,” ani De Mesa. (Prince Golez)