Lalaban kahit kulang sa experience! Converge FiberXers ni coach Aldin Ayo makikipagsabayan sa mga tigasing team

DOBLE-KAYOD ang Converge para makasabay sa ibang teams sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“We’ll take it one game at a time. We know that we are not the most talented team, and we are the youngest team in all positions,” ani coach Aldin Ayo noong PBA Media Day.

Dahil mga bata, kulang pa raw sila sa experience.

“But ‘yung kakulangan na ‘yun it will be compensated by our passion and our commitment,” dagdag ng coach. “One thing that’s sure is, we’re going to be the hardest working team.”

Balik sa FiberXers sina Alec Stockton, Justin Arana, Kevin Racal at Jeo Ambohot.

Aasahan din ni Ayo ang kanyang rookies na sina Schonny Winston, Inand Fornillos, Patrick Maagdenberg, Kamron Vigan-Fleming at Bryan Santos.

Ang isa pang freshman na si BJ Andrade ay nagpapagaling pa mula injury, malamang sa susunod na conference na makakalaro.

Import ng Converge si Tom Vodenovich na ayon kay Ayo ay team player, disiplinado.

(Vladi Eduarte)