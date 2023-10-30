Dingdong tutulong sa maliliit ng showbiz

‘Give back’ nga ang peg ni Dingdong Dantes.

Kung tutuusin, sa layo na ng narating ni Dingdong sa showbiz, puwedeng-puwede na siyang mag-isip ng ibang pagkakabalahan, lalo na at may negosyo na rin naman siya.

Pero siyempre, mas pinili niya ang mag-stay sa showbiz, na dapat lang naman, dahil super benta pa rin siya ngayon bilang aktor, at TV host (‘Family Feud’).

At heto nga ngayon, ang buong industriya na ng showbiz ang nakatakda niyang tulungan.

“In our quaint neighborhood of Cubao, right next to my sisters’ school, stands the Mowelfund institution. I was always intrigued by it as I used to walk my sisters to their classes from the late ‘80s to the early ‘90s.

“My curiosity about this place grew, and little did I know, it would become a significant chapter in my life’s story.

“I had always prayed for a chance where my passion could make a difference, where my deepest enthusiasm could intersect with meaningful purpose.

“As fate would have it, I found myself embracing that dream through Mowelfund—an institution with the primary goal of uplifting, empowering, and advancing the welfare of the men and women in front of and behind the movie and TV industry.

“I received an invitation to be part of their Board of Trustees, and saying yes to this was probably one of the easiest decisions I have had to make.

“I am grateful that I now have the privilege to give back to the industry that has been a significant part of my life, and drawing from the wisdom acquired during my tenure at the Yespinoy foundation, I lend my expertise to support the dedicated individuals who bring magic to our screens.

“Joining forces with my esteemed fellow board members, whom I respect and admire, is exciting. Together, we are bound by a shared mission: to uplift and advance the welfare of the remarkable workers who breathe life into our beloved entertainment world.

“In the words of Frederick Buechner, ‘The place God calls you to is where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.’”

Marami nga ang natuwa sa pinasok na ito ni Dong, dahil naniniwala sila, lalo na ang mga maliliit na miyebro ng industriya, na matutulungan sila ni Dingdong. (Dondon Sermino)