Psoriasis hindi nakakahawa

Mahalagang sa bawat sakit ay mayroong sapat na kaalaman.

Tulad ng psoriasis na sa unang tingn ay aakalain mong nakakahawa at delikado.

Nilinaw ni Philippine Dermatological Society East Avenue Medical Center Dr. Lyra Laconico-Tumalad, hindi ito dulot ng poor hygience at maaari ring maiwasan.

Malaking tulong ang pagkakaroon ng healthy diet, pag-eehersisyo, at pag-iwas sa paninigarilyo.

“Psoriasis is chronic, meaning long-term, noncommunicable, immunologically mediated, multisystem disease, meaning it not only affects the skin but can also affect other organs of the body,” paliwanag niya.

Ang psoriasis ay isang uri ng skin inflammation o pamamaga.

Ang taong mayroon nito ay maaaring magkaroon din ng destructive arthritis, cardiovascular comorbidity, at psychosocial challenges.

“Psoriasis is a multifactorial disease, so the cause can be inherited and influenced by environmental factors such as trauma, infection, and medications.”

Maraming paraan para magamot ito tulad ng corticosteroids, calcipotriol urea, at tar salicylic acid.

“Usually we give the topical medication for those with limited disease only, but for diseases that are severe, then we advise them of other modalities like systemic treatments, oral or injectable, and phototherapy.”

Makakatulong din ang Psoriasis Philippines Organization na nakatutok sa pagpapabuti ng sitwasyon ng mga taong may psoriasis.

Para kay Dr. Zharlah Gulmatico-Flores, Vice Chair and Training Officer ng Department of Dermatology sa National Skin Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, mahalagang matigil na ang stigma sa psoriasis at magkaroon ng sapat na alaman ang publiko ukol dito.

“Kami rin po ay nakikipagtulungan sa Psoriasis Philippines kung saan sila ay may mga programa katulad ng Psoriasis Walk this coming Oct. 29 para magbigay ng awareness para kababayan regarding sa ating mga pasyente na may psoriasis.” (Natalia Antonio)