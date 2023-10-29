2 salpukan sa PVL All-Pinoy ‘di mahulugan ng karayom

PATOK ang dayo ng 6th Premier Volleyball League 2023 2nd All-Filipino Conference elims sa Candon City sa Ilocos Sur nitong weekend.

Sulit ang 5,251 fans na dumagsa sa bagong gawang Candon City Arena sa 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 win ng F2 Logistics laban sa Galeries Tower, at sa 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory ng PetroGazz kontra Nxled.

Bago ang third leg ng PVL On Tour, may meet-and-greet pa ang apat na clubs sa University of Ilocos Philippines noong Biyernes na dinagsa ng higit 1,000 estudyante.

Nagkaroon din ng two-day referees clinic sa pangunguna ni international referee Jeffrey Lopez, dinaluhan ng 42 Candon City barangay representatives.

Sabado ng umaga, tumapak sa PVL court ang attendees.

Inilunsad din ng PVL On Tour ang ‘Meet the PVL Coaches’ program sa harap ng 50 practicing coaches mula sa Department of Education.

“This is a collaborative effort of the LGU of Candon and the Premier Volleyball League to not only bring exciting games but also to put in the effort and time to grow the game locally,” ani PVL president Ricky Palou. (Vladi Eduarte)