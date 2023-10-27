Nag-sorry si ateng! EJ Obiena dehins na kakasuhan basher na nagbintang na nag-doping siya

AGAD na pinatawad ni 19th Asian Games gold medalist at Tokyo Olympian Ernest John “EJ” Obiena ang asawa ng karibal nito sa paglalaro ng pole vault na nagbintang sa kanya na kasangkot ito sa paggamit ng ipinagbabawal na gamot.

Sa isang mahabang post sa kanyang social media account, sinabi ni Obiena na ang paghingi ng kapatawaran ni Anais Lavillenie ay maluwag niyang tinatanggap upang tuluyang matapos ang kontrobersiya at makapagpatuloy na rin ito sa kanyang paghahanda para sa inaasam na gintong medalya sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

“As you are aware, nearly two weeks ago my name and reputation (and also my coach) was slandered by an irresponsible Facebook posting, on a public page, alleging that my success is a result of illicit doping,” paunang pahayag ni Obiena.

“Normally I would have ignored such noise. But given the source, a former elite Pole Vaulter and wife of a former Olympic Champion and World-record holder, I was compelled to react to aggressively defend myself. I didn’t ask for any of this. But the reality is, the accused is put into an unfortunate position of having to defend themselves against baseless and spurious claims.”

“I went further in defense than any athlete in history has done. Because I know myself and I HAVE NEVER DOPED. What I have accomplished is from countless hours of rigorous hard work with my team, in a land far from my family, home and country. I released the impeccable data from WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)—34 drug tests passed flawlessly. I went further, and took both a polygraph and an EyeDetect test by Converus. I passed both convincingly,” sabi nito.

“I shall always strive to do what is right and be the bigger person. To conduct myself with honor and dignity. The last step of restoring my drug-free reputation comes from an admission of wrong from my accuser—Anais Laviellenie. I can obtain this via a legal case; or by her own admission.”

(Lito Oredo)