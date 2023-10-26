Martin dismayado, ‘di nakadalo sa birthday ng bunsong anak

Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon isiniwalat ni Martin Nievera ang kanyang pagkadismaya at galit sa pagkabigo na maiparamdam sa kanyang anak na si Santino ang pagmamahal, malasakit sa 17th birthday kamakailan.

Ang masayang Martin na imahe niya sa showbiz at social media ay napalitan ng isang matapang na veteran showbiz personality na ngayon lang tumambad sa publiko.

Nakasaad sa kanyang Instagram post ang hinanakit ni Martin dahil sa isang issue na hindi niya ma-kontrol at sa halip na dumalo sa kaarawan ni Santino ay minabuti niyang huwag na lang sumipot.

Sa photo nilang dalawa ng anak sa swimming pool, isinambulat lahat ni Martin ang hapding naramdaman bilang ama, sa aniya ay sumira sa buong buwan ng October niya.

Narito ang kabuuang mensahe ni Martin sa Instagram.

“October 23, 2023 will go down in history in my life anyway as the very first time in all of Santino’s birthday that I was not able to see him and hug him on the actual day of his birth. Oh I was in town alright and no I was not busy at all. I fix my whole life so that I would be here as I do every year, but there are forces even stronger than God that kept me away! Yes I was there the day before for the party, but I am talking about the actual day he was born… Believe me it was not an easy decision but I hate confrontations and will always choose peace over war everytime so I chose the high road, but the price I paid ruined my perfect ‘October 23hug record.’

“I hope my son will forgive me. My whole month of October ruined in a day. Because of pride and anger and pain. Can’t get into much detail cause I am not one to do my laundry here, but I just feel so guilty for missing this hug with my Santino and I figured venting here may help.

“I missed so many birthday hugs with my other two sons as it is so I have been trying to be better at that with Santino, but oh well that’s all ruined now. Thanks for listening. I feel a little better. #badfatherblues.”

Sa gitna ng pagpapakalma at pakikisimpatiya kay Martin ng ilang netizen at kaibigan sa showbiz, ilan din ang hindi pumabor sa sinabi nito na, “Forces even stronger than God.”

@_s_e_l_a_h, “There are forces stronger than God? Ingat sa mga sinasabi.”

@myiztim, “What forces stronger than God?!”