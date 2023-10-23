Kemark Carino napabilib coach ng Terrafirma Dyip

KUNTENTO ang Terrafirma sa komposisyon ng team para sa PBA Season 48.

Maganda ang fit sa Dyip ng mga hugot nila sa nakaraang Draft noong isang buwan sa pangunguna ni top pick Stephen Holt.

Tinapik din sina Taylor Miller (12th overall), Kemark Carino (13th) at Tommy Olivario. Swak din sa team si Belgian import Thomas DeThaey.

“Again, we are building up the team. But it will be a fighting team, that we can assure you,” ani team governor at Board vice chairman Bobby Rosales.

Sa mga newbies, kay Carino napabilib si coach Johnedel Cardel.

“(He’s) providing the rebounding, defense, setting screen to his teammates and shooting well from the perimeter,” bida ni Cardel. “He’s long and can really shoot.”

Nakalistang 6-foot-9, 185-lb si Carino, base sa player profile nito sa Titan Management Group. Naglaro din ang 25-year-old na produkto ng San Beda sa Gilas Pilipinas at sa Japan B.League.

Undrafted noong 2013 si 6-8 DeThaey mula North Carolina State pero beterano ng Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Romania at Uruguay leagues.

“To all the other teams, galit-galit muna tayo,” deklarasyon ni Rosales. (Vladi Eduarte)