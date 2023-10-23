Catriona itinangging kasal na kay Sam

Dahil super jetlag si Catriona Gray, napulsuhan niyang makipag-chikahan sa kanyang mga social media follower.

Nagpa-‘ask me’ nga siya sa Instagram, at sinagot ang mga tanong ng mga faney.

Are you married?

“Not yet! But soon!” sagot ni Cat.

When is the big wedding day?

“Secret!” sabi niya, na may photo pa na tila sini-zipper-an niya ang lips niya.

When will you join pageant (again)?

“Tapos na ako beh!” sey niya, na oo naman, nasungkit na nga niya ang pinakamataas na korona, ang Miss Universe noong 2018.

Biggest pet peeve?

“Inconsiderate people. People who have ulterior motives/users!” sabi ni Cat, na oo naman, sino ba ang magkakagusto sa mga user, manggagamit, di ba?

Advice for someone who wants to live independently but has strict and traditional parents?

“Sorry beh, no easy solution here. But as someone who chose to pursue independence, I’d encourage you to pursue it to, despite the opinion of your family.

“Listen to their reasoning, but if it boils down to them being overly protective, or closed-minded (I mean sana 18-years old plus ka na), I think you should live a life without regrets.

“I’ve always thought that a parent role is to prepare and guide you the best they can…so that when you become an adult, you’d be able to navigate the challenges life throws at you to the best of your ability.

“Life begins out of your comfort zone… that’s where the biggest lessons lie, even the one’s born form failure.

“It’s hard to step out without your parents support, but hopefully your growth as a person would allow to come around one day. Good luck!” ang bonggang sagot ni Cat.

How do you balance your love life with all the travel you have?

“Have a good communication with your partner. Mutual support is critical. It’s been really encouraging for my fiancé and I knowing that even though we’re apart sometimes because of work, it’s cause we’re building towards our future together.

“Also we both believe we should also have thriving lives individually. Find ways to make time count when you have it together,” sey ni Catriona, sa sikreto ng pagmamahalan nila ni Sam Milby.

Oh, bongga, di ba? (Dondon Sermino)