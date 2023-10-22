Stephen Curry laglag-balikat sa babu ni Andrea Iguodala

EMOSYONAL ang mensahe ni Stephen Curry sa pagre-retiro ng teammate niya sa Golden State na si Andre Iguodala.

“You already know what it is #9! You did your thing on & off the court & I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, the Dubs, the league…you carried a bright torch!” post ni Curry sa Instagram kasama ng larawan nila ni Igoudala, nakatawa. “And what is to come should be the best sequel in a while. Love bro! Save a tee time for me.”

Naka-19 seasons (2004-23) si Iguodala sa NBA, tigwalo rito sa Golden State at Philadelphia 76ers. Naka-dalawang seasons siya sa Miami Heat (2019-21) at isa sa Denver Nuggets (2012-13).

“It’s just the right time,” pahayag ni Iguodala sa Andscape Biyernes (Sabado sa Manila).

Hindi matatawaran ang kontribusyon ni Iggy sa Warriors.

Ang Big 3 nina Curry, Klay Thompson at Draymond Green na lang ang naiwan sa original championship team noong 2015.

Si Iguodala ang Finals MVP sa taon na ‘yun. Siya ang pangunahing nambulabog kay LeBron James na noo’y nasa Cleveland pa nang ipagpag ng Warriors ang Cavaliers 4-2.

Pagkatapos ng stint sa Miami, bumalik si Iggy sa Golden State pero limitado na ang minuto.

“19 seasons. 4x NBA Champion,” anang Warriors sa kanilang social media account. “A franchise forever changed when you came to the Bay. Thank you for everything @andre.”

(Vladi Eduarte)