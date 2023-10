Agad na binura at humingi ng paumanhin si dating Foreign Affairs Se­cretary at ngayon ay Philippine Ambassador to United Kingdom Teddy Boy Locsin sa kanyang tweet na dapat daw patayin ang kabataang Palestinian.

Sa tweet ni Locsin, sinabi nito na posible raw na maging “gullible” o madaling makumbinse ang mga bata na magsagawa ng pag-atake sa Israel.

“That’s why Palestinian children should be killed; they might grow up to become as gullible as innocent Palesti­nians letting Hamas launch rockets at Israel; no that they could stop them but that’s no excuse,” wika ni Locsin.

Paliwanag naman ni Locsin, “sarcastic” umano ang kanyang tweet ngunit agad niya itong binura dahil posibleng maraming ma-trigger dahil dito.

“I immediately deleted my sarcastic response to a tweet as I realized it could be misconstrued and retwee­ted to incite,” saad ng ambassador.

“My apologies to those who did misconstrue my sentiments and did in fact get triggered – I obviously was not advocating for the literal death of anyone, but rather simply for the end of any ideology that condones terrorism in any way, shape or form,” aniya pa. (Raymark Patriarca)