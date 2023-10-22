Boxing nanganganib maalis sa 2028 LA Summer Games

NAMEMELIGRO ang asintang gintong medalya ng ‘Pinas sa boxing pagsapit ng 34th Summer Olympic Games 2028 sa Los Angeles, na inaasahang pangungunahan ang kampanya ni 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam.

Ito’y dahil sa kawalan ng isang world governing body na magpapatakbo sa sport para sa susunod na quadrennial sportsfest

Palapit na sa pagreretiro ang mga beteranong sina 2029+1 Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio at Olympian Irish Magno, habang dederetso na sa professional si Eumir Felix Marcial makaran ang 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Without a governing body or international federation as of the moment, IOC (International Olympic Committee) cannot really guarantee boxing’s place in LA 2028. They wouldn’t want to run it again like what they did in Tokyo and what they’re doing now for Paris,” bulalas ni Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo sa Abante Sports Linggo.

Idinagdag ng opisyal na kailangang magkasundo ang mga national federations na bumuo ng ipapalit sa International Boxing Association na magpapatakbo sa boxing events nang walang bahid ng korapsyon at isyu gaya ng IBA.

“So, they are putting the pressure on the national federations to work together to come up with a governing body. World boxing is gaining ground but it needs the support of the national federations,” hirit ni Manalo.

Aminado ang ABAP na may kakulangang mga programa sila, lalo na sa kababaihan, kaya nahihirapang tugunan ang pagpalit sa mga de-kalibreng boksingero tulad nina Petecio, Magno, Aira Villegas at five-time Southeast Asian Games champion at world champion Josie Gabuco.

“Mahirap talaga makakuha ng women’s boxer. For example, sa Palarong Pambansa, walang women’s division. Then we had recruits in the past 2 years pero hindi din mga nagtagal kasi slow progress or yung iba hindi na kinaya ang training. We will hold camps in the provinces and tournaments later on pero syempre ibi-build pa ‘yan,” wakas niya.

(Gerard Arce)