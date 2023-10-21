Walang legal na korapsiyon kahit sa Kongreso – Ping

Itinanggi ni dating Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson na may “legalized corruption” sa Kongreso sa pamamagitan ng concurrent resolution.

Ginawa ni Lacson ang pahayag dahil sa lumabas sa social media na siya ang naglegalisa ng korapsiyon sa pamamagitan ng Concurrent Resolution No. 10.

“There is no such thing as lega­lized corruption – much less one with my involvement, as claimed by some sectors who are either misinformed or seeking to disinform – or both,” ayon sa dating senador sa inisyung statement.

Ipinaliwanag ni Lacson na naatasan siyang magsampa noon ng Concurrent Resolution No. 10 na siyang naghigpit sa paggamit ng pondo dahil kailangan pang magsumite ng resibo sa liquidation.

Bago ito, ang mga mambabatas ay pinapayagan na mag-liquidate ng pondo sa pamamagitan ng sertipikasyon mula nang magbukas ang Kongreso noong 1987.

“Concurrent Resolution No. 10, adopted in 2011, takes into account members of Congress extending immediate response and assistance to constituents outside our legislative work such as medical assistance – but is not inconsistent with Article IX-D Sec 2 (1) of the 1987 Constitution, where nothing can prevent the Commission on Audit (COA) from exercising its post-audit function,” diin pa niya.

Idinagdag pa ng dating senador na bagamat pinapayagan sa Concurrent Resolution ang certification ng mga mambabatas sa pinaggamitan ng pondo ng kanilang opisina, hindi naman sila exempted sa liquidation na may resibo at iba pang dokumento, lalo na sa pagbusisi ng Commission on Audit (COA).

“For the record, throughout my years in public service, I have always been consistent in complying with all the existing COA regulations, much more with the required submission of liquidation instruments when I was in the Senate,” ani Lacson.

“Thus, when the COA first conducted a special audit of Congress, I was the first one who submitted the receipts and related documents,” dugtong pa niya.