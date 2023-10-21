Tinangging balik bisyo, pasaway Baron Geisler ‘di tsinugi sa serye

Pumalag na ang kampo ni Baron Geisler sa intrigang tsutsugiin na ito sa seryeng ‘Senior High’ dahil puro sakit ng ulo ang binibigay nito, na palagi raw lasing, at kinatatakutan na ng mga co-star na kabataan.

Heto nga ang official statement ng ALV management team ni Baron:

“Contrary to the misleading reports of some showbiz reporters, my talent Baron Geisler has not been terminated from his ABS-CBN teleserye project ‘Senior High’ because of his delinquent behavior.

“Baron has been given clearance by the show’s producer to take a temporary break for him to focus on two movie projects (one local, one international), after which he will resume his taping for ‘Senior High’.

“I had the privilege of having a heart to heart talk with Baron recently and saw for myself how much he has reformed since his ‘bad boy’ days some years back.

“He remains the same talented, world-class and award-winning actor that we all know, and because of his inspiring story of redemption, I believe that he deserves a second chance – that’s why I didn’t hesitate to take him back under my management.

“I just hope that we can put an end to all these baseless allegations and refrain from making any unfair judgment until we validate the truth.”

Anyway, sa Instagram story ni Baron ay makikita ang mga activity niya, tulad ng pangangampanya sa isang kandidato sa pagka-Kapitan.

Panay rin ang repost ni Baron ng promo para sa ‘Senior High’.