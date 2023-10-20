Trending na photolab app binawal sa AFP

IPINAGBAWAL ni Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. sa lahat ng opisyal at tauhan sa militar ang nauusong artificial intelligence (AI) photo enhancer o image generator dahil posible itong magamit sa identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks at iba pang malisyosong aktibidad.

“The online trending digital application that uses AI which requires its users to submit at least 10 photos to generate an enhanced portrait, poses significant privacy and security risks,” ayon sa memorandum order ni Teodoro na nilagdaan niya noong Oktubre 14.

Ayon pa sa kalihim, inoobliga ng digital application ang mga user na ibigay ang ilan nilang impormasyon tulad ng kanilang access sa kanilang location, friends’ list at iba pa.

“While harmless and even amusing on the surface, these AI-powered applications can be maliciously used to create fake profiles that can lead to identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks, and other malicious activities,” giit ng kalihim.

Upang hindi mapasok ng hacker ang mga account at manakawan sila ng mahahalagang impormasyon, pinagbawalan ni Teodoro ang lahat ng opisyal at tauhan ng Department of National Defense (DND) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na tigilan ang paggamit ng nasabing AI photo generator application sa labas o loob man ng kanilang trabaho.

“All DND and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) personnel are directed to refrain from using AI photo generator applications, and practice vigilance in sharing information online. Ensure that your actions are aligned to the Department’s values and are in adherence to existing policies,” diin pa ng kalihim. (Natalia Antonio)