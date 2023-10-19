Pinoy student Top 1 sa Singapore Management U

NANGUNA sa ranking ng mga honor student ang isang Pinoy na nag-aaral sa Singapore Management University.

Siya si Josiah C. Garcia na kumukuha ng kursong Bachelor of Science inEconomics. Itinanghal siya bilang top 1 student ngayong academic year 2023-2024.

Nagtapos ng high school si Josiah sa Philippine Science High School – Central Luzon Campus (Batch 2022-Dagsintala).

Ganoon na lang din ang pagkilala niya kung paano siya hinubog ng Pisay.

“Pisay equipped me with humility, curiosity, and a deep passion for excellence. On the global stage, you will be placed into unfamiliar environments and difficult circumstances — and the challenge is to adapt and thrive on your own,” ani Josiah.

“Thankfully, the Pisay education gave me a much-needed stepping stone to having the right mindset to excel wherever I go,” dagdag pa niya.

“Husay Pisay Alumni. The Philippine Science High School System commends Josiah C. Garcia. We are so proud of you,” pagbati naman ng PSHS sa kanilang Facebook page.

Talaga namang saludo sa galing ng Pinoy na ito!

(Moises Caleon)