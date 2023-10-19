PBBM pinuri sa pagsuspinde sa implementasyon ng Maharlika

BILANG katiwala ng mga mamamayang Pilipino, maaaring mayroon lamang “magandang dahilan” si Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. para tiyakin na may mga safeguards sa paggamit ng Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Ito ang ipinahayag ni House Appropriations Committee vice chairperson at Aklan 2nd District Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. makaraang pansamantalang suspindehin ni Pa­ngulong Marcos ang implementasyon ng MIF upang magkaroon ng mas mahaba at malalim na pag-aaral sa naturang batas.

Pinuri ni Rep. Haresco ang Pangulo sa pagtiyak na may mga safeguards sa MIF Act of 2023, at sinabing “‘yan ang stewardship role na inaasahan sa kanya.”

“Hindi biro-biro ang pondo, kaya dapat hindi bara-bara ang diskarte,” wika ng mambabatas sa isang statement.

“In handling money, caution is a virtue, while haste is a vice. Better to be conservative and protect the funds than be audacious and incur losses. If the President did not pull the trigger, then it can only be for good reasons,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa October 12 memorandum na nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, ang Bureau of Treasury (BTr), sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa LandBank of the Philippines (LBP) at Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), ay inaatasang suspindehin ang MIF Act of 2023 “pending further study.”

Sa isang statement, sinabi ng Office of the Executive Secretary na ang direktiba ay para matiyak na magkakaroon ng safeguards upang matiyak ang tamang paggamit ng Maharlika fund.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued a suspension because he wanted to study carefully the IRR to ensure that the purpose of the fund will be realized for the country’s development with safeguards in place for transparency and accountability,” sabi pa nito.

Sa ilalim ng RA 11954 na nilagdaan ni Marcos noong July 18, ang MIF ay itinatag upang i-optimize ang national funds sa paglikha ng returns upang suportahan ang economic goals ng Marcos administration na inilatag sa Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, ang 8-point Socioeconomic Agenda, at Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.