PBBM nabulaga sa suspensiyon ng Maharlika Fund

Ikinagulat ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang lumabas na balitang sinuspinde ang implementasyon ng Mahar¬lika Investment Fund Act.

Paglilinaw ni Marcos, nagsasagawa lamang sila ng pagretoke sa Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR) upang mas lalong mapaganda ang batas kaya walang katotohanang ipinatigil niya ito.

“I was a bit alarmed by the news reports early this morning that I read in the newspapers that we have put the Maharlika Fund on hold,” saad ng Pangulo bago tumulak patu¬ngong Saudi Arabia nitong Huwebes.

“Quite the contrary. We are, the organization of the Maharlika Fund proceeds apace, and what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements we can make, specifically to the organizational structure of the Maharlika Fund,” dugtong pa niya.

Tiniyak pa ni Marcos na bago matapos ang 2023 ay magi¬ging operational na ang Maharlika Fund para mapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino.

“The concept of the Maharlika fund as a sovereign fund, an investment fund, the concept remains a good one and we are still committed to having it operational by the end of the year,” ani Marcos.

“So, we should not misinterpret what we have done as somehow as a judgment of the rightness or wrongness of the Maharlika fund. On the contrary, we are just finding ways to make it as close to perfect and ideal as possible, and that is what we have done,” paliwanag pa ng Pangulo.