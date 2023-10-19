Giiyera sa ‘Pinas, malabo – PNP

WALANG nakikitang banta sa bansa ang Philippine National Police kasunod ng tumitinding sigalot sa pagitan ng Israel at Palestinian militant group na Hamas.

Ayon kay PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, ito ay dahil patuloy ang kanilang security deployment at monitoring sa mga embahada, establisimyento at iba pang lugar sa bansa.

“Kasama po iyan sa binabantayan, as part of precautionary measures, na hindi tayo malusutan ng anumang banta, patuloy din tayong nakikipag-coordinate sa ating counterparts to make sure na kung may na-receive tayong information ay ma-validate properly in coordination sa ibang ahensya ng ating gobyerno,” ani Fajardo.

Aniya pa, binabantayan ng PNP ang posibleng “spillover” ng giyera ng Israel at Hamas kasunod ng pahayag kamakailan ni Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr., na posibleng magkaroon ng copycat effect ng giyera sa bansa.

“Anybody can copy whatever, you know, happened in the Middle East.

Disruptors, let’s call that, or extremists. Any country in any part of the world, even in Europe, is on high alert for the possible effects of this on their security situations,” giit ni Teodoro.

(Natalia Antonio)

