Comelec kontra bigay campaign suportado ng Gcash

NAGPAHAYAG ng buong suporta ang GCash sa Resolution No. 10946 ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), na kilala rin bilang “Kontra-Bigay”, kaugnay sa darating na barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSEK).

Dumalo ang mga opisyal ng fintech company sa paglulunsad ng kampanya sa Palacio del Gobernador sa Intramuros, Manila noong nakaraang Setyembre. Ang okasyon ay dinaluhan din ng mga kinatawan mula sa lead agencies tulad ng Department of Justice (DOJ), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), Department of Education (DepEd), gayundin ng mga kilalang election-focused NGOs gaya ng National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL), Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), at Legal Network For Truthful Elections (LENTE).

Layon ng Comelec Resolution No. 10946 na mapuksa ang online vote buying at selling sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng Kontra-Bigay Committee at pagpapalawak ng umiiral na vote-buying regulations sa ilalim ng Omnibus Election Code at ng Implementing Rules and Regulations nito, gayundin ng iba pang rules and regulations na inisyu ng poll body.

Isa sa pinakamahalagang highlights ng ipinasang resolution ay ang pagkilala nito sa online banking transactions at sa paggamit ng e-wallets bilang potential channels para sa vote buying sa ilalim ng Section 30. Binigyang-diin ng Comelec sa launching ang kapangyaruhan nito na suriing mabuti ang financial details ng account holders na pinaghihinalaang sangkot sa naturang illicit activities.

“GCash reiterates its unwavering commitment to cooperate fully with the COMELEC in the fight against online vote buying. The company recognizes the critical role fintech companies play in safeguarding the integrity of elections by preventing the misuse of digital financial tools for unlawful purposes,” wika ni Martha Sazon, president and chief executive officer ng GCash.

Naniniwala ang GCash na ang pagsusulong sa “transparency, accountability, at trust” sa financial transactions ay pinakamahalaga sa pagtitiyak ng patas, tapat, at inklusibong eleksiyon.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and security in financial transactions and will actively support the COMELEC in their efforts to maintain a level playing field for all candidates and voters,” dagdag ni Sazon.

Bilang nangungunang finance super app ng bansa, niyayakap ng GCash ang responsibilidad nito sa pagtiyak na hindi lamang ang pananalapi, kundi pati ang demokrasya, ay para sa lahat.